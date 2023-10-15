Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

Toroslar
3
Studio apartment To archive
11 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
€18,250
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
€36,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartments for rent: Studio 1 + 0, with an area of 43 m2 Apartment Information: Clea…
€43,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/11
€43,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/8
€30,875
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/8
€39,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mut, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mut, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
This is a full-fledged apartment of 43 m located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea!!!!!…
€22,500
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/11
€33,250
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Mut, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Mut, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
€35,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomiuk, Mersin The complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floors zemin kat + 8 flo…
€39,000

