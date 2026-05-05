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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
13
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1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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