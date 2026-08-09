Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
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4 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$176,042
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$189,857
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$293,091
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Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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