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Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$113,272
The residence features a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a covered parking, a cafe, kids' playgrounds. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 10 minutes Hospitals - 10 minutes Sapanca Lake - 30 minutes Ski center - 35…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Show all Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$251,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Our project is in the Başiskele district of Kocaeli, right next to our Zeray Güneşi project, with an area of 24,263 m2.It is positioned as 9 blocks, 288 flats and 20 commercial areas. Our project consists of 2 stages. In our project, we have garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal floor fla…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Show all Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$154,411
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Adding value to life in the most precious districts of Kocaeli, Zeray is once again opening a valuable place in the heart of Başiskele. In Zeray Güneşi, the lower floors are garden duplex, 1st and 2nd floors are regular apartments and the upper floors are roof duplexes; in addition to 1+1, 2…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Show all Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$155,268
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed swimming …
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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