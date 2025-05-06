Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kocaeli
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

İzmit
6
Başiskele
5
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kocaeli

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go