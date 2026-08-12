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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

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Sisli
3
Kadikoy
4
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 9/10
SENNA PARK это трёхблочный комплекс из 140 квартир, располагающийся в спокойном, безопасном …
$563,829
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$80,526
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Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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