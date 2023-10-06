Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,44M
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 14
Islands View Flats In Complex with Security in Istanbul Kartal. Discover exquisite flats for…
€567,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
Istanbul Apartments Close to TEM Access Road in Esenyurt. Spacious apartments are located in…
€759,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,13M
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€1,02M
Penthouse 7 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 16
Istanbul Apartments Close to All Amenities in Maltepe. Istanbul apartments for sale are loca…
€982,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxurious Sea View Real Estate in Caddebostan Istanbul. Luxurious real estate is located in …
€2,75M
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Maltepe, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9/9
Luxe Properties with Terrace in a Complex in Istanbul Maltepe. Properties for sale in Istanb…
€315,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 37
Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Istanbul Kartal. The apartments are loc…
€725,000
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments with Bosphorus View in Besiktas Istanbul. Luxury apartments are in Ortak…
€6,16M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,34M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Apartment with Bosphorus View in Istanbul Beyoglu. The duplex apartment with…
€1,13M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€424,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 14
Lake View Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul. The spacious properties are situat…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€273,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€76,354

