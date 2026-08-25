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Pool Apartments for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Kestel
34
Nilufer
29
Osmangazi
17
Mudanya
11
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you a project designed specifically for lovers of a relaxing and pleasant stay wi…
$188 787
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
We present a completely new project in the elite region of Kestel. High-level project & ndas…
$138 378
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Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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