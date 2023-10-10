Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Bursa
  Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
16
Niluefer
16
Mudanya
15
Cinarcik
9
Goeruekle Mahallesi
8
Oezluece Mahallesi
7
Termal
7
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
We present a completely new project in the elite region of Kestel. High-level project & ndas…
€140,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Kestel, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you a project designed specifically for lovers of a relaxing and pleasant stay wi…
€191,000

