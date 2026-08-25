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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Kestel
34
Nilufer
29
Osmangazi
17
Mudanya
11
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16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$207 895
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$249 828
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$145 928
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$171 611
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$137 756
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1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$124 914
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$228 815
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3 bedroom apartment in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$187 955
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$270 842
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
2-bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Prime 360 in Mudanya Bursa Burgaz in Güzelyalı, one of…
$166 941
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4 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$374 742
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$160 009
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3 bedroom apartment in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Bursa with Indoor Parking Lot These apartments are located in the Ge…
$205 466
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1 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$79 385
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments with Indoor Parking in Mudanya The 2-bedroom apartments are located in G…
$166 941
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Studio apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
$111 491
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Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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