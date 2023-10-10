Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
16
Niluefer
16
Mudanya
15
Cinarcik
9
Goeruekle Mahallesi
8
Oezluece Mahallesi
7
Termal
7
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
€355,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€143,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€69,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€115,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€172,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€198,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€165,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€341,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€332,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€153,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€96,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik. The flats for sale in Bursa Gemlik …
€146,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik. The flats for sale in Bursa Gemlik …
€143,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/4
Well-Lit Apartments Close to Beach in Gemlik Bursa. Apartments with stunning sea views are l…
€148,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
Well-Lit Apartments Close to Beach in Gemlik Bursa. Apartments with stunning sea views are l…
€143,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€211,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€175,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€203,000

Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir