Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bursa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

;
Kestel
34
Nilufer
29
Osmangazi
17
Mudanya
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$72 964
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$103 948
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$364 235
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 4/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$478 643
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$121 412
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$98 692
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$135 421
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with a Pool and Suitable for Invesment in Bursa The Kayapa…
$116 742
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$140 091
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$381 747
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
$111 491
Leave a request

Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go