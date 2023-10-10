Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bursa
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
16
Niluefer
16
Mudanya
15
Cinarcik
9
Goeruekle Mahallesi
8
Oezluece Mahallesi
7
Termal
7
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
6
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
47 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Korukoey, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€775,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€143,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 13/22
Real Estate For Sale in Bursa Nilufer with Luxurious Concept Complex Features Real estate fo…
€110,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€341,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€332,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€199,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Bursa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€131,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bursa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€131,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€322,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 12/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€360,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€237,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Orhangazi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/7
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Pool in Bursa Orhangazi. The residential complex is situat…
€104,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Orhangazi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Orhangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Pool in Bursa Orhangazi. The residential complex is situat…
€89,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€138,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€192,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€107,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Kurucesme, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Kurucesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 8/25
Apartments in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments for sale in Burs…
€253,000

Property types in Bursa

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir