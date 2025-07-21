Apartment in a new building Properties Near Tersane İstanbul and Golden Horn in Beyoğlu

Investment Properties in İstanbul Beyoğlu 500 m From the Sea

The investment project is situated in Beyoğlu, one of the most strategic locations in İstanbul, Turkey. The area attracts visitors from all over the world. Along with its history and architecture, Beyoğlu offers a rich amount of social and cultural activities like concerts, ballets, and operas.

The properties for sale in İstanbul Beyoğlu are located within a short distance from daily amenities like schools, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, and shopping centers. The properties are located 500 m from the sea, Rahmi Koç Museum, and Tersane İstanbul; 1 km from Golden Horn Bridge, 1.3 km from metrobus station, 3 km from İstiklal Street, 4 km from Galata Museum, 5.3 km from the historic Egyptian Bazaar and Grand Bazaar, 5.5 km from Galataport, 20 km from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, and 35 km from İstanbul Airport.

The investment project is situated on a 6-storey single-block complex and offers 46 1+1 properties. Each of the properties in the complex has separate kitchens. The compound is enriched with indoor parking, valet, fitness, lift, 24/7 security service, and security cameras. With its advantageous location, the project is suitable both for residing and investing. With Airbnb, the properties offer high popularity. The properties for sale are enriched with a living room, a bedroom, a separate kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony depending on the apartment type.

The ideally located apartments in Beyoğlu İstanbul for sale are equipped with smart home systems, underfloor heating, central A/C system, steel exterior doors, shower cabins, laminated and ceramic floor coverings, PVC windows, underfloor heating, natural gas, and satellite TVs.

IST-01440