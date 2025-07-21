  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beyoglu
  4. Apartment in a new building Properties Near Tersane İstanbul and Golden Horn in Beyoğlu

Apartment in a new building Properties Near Tersane İstanbul and Golden Horn in Beyoğlu

Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$397,903
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 27916
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beyoglu
  • Metro
    Haliç (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Şişhane (~ 200 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

About the complex

Investment Properties in İstanbul Beyoğlu 500 m From the Sea

The investment project is situated in Beyoğlu, one of the most strategic locations in İstanbul, Turkey. The area attracts visitors from all over the world. Along with its history and architecture, Beyoğlu offers a rich amount of social and cultural activities like concerts, ballets, and operas.

The properties for sale in İstanbul Beyoğlu are located within a short distance from daily amenities like schools, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, and shopping centers. The properties are located 500 m from the sea, Rahmi Koç Museum, and Tersane İstanbul; 1 km from Golden Horn Bridge, 1.3 km from metrobus station, 3 km from İstiklal Street, 4 km from Galata Museum, 5.3 km from the historic Egyptian Bazaar and Grand Bazaar, 5.5 km from Galataport, 20 km from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, and 35 km from İstanbul Airport.

The investment project is situated on a 6-storey single-block complex and offers 46 1+1 properties. Each of the properties in the complex has separate kitchens. The compound is enriched with indoor parking, valet, fitness, lift, 24/7 security service, and security cameras. With its advantageous location, the project is suitable both for residing and investing. With Airbnb, the properties offer high popularity. The properties for sale are enriched with a living room, a bedroom, a separate kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony depending on the apartment type.

The ideally located apartments in Beyoğlu İstanbul for sale are equipped with smart home systems, underfloor heating, central A/C system, steel exterior doors, shower cabins, laminated and ceramic floor coverings, PVC windows, underfloor heating, natural gas, and satellite TVs.


IST-01440

Location on the map

Beyoglu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$176,963
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center close to a metro station and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$985,884
Residential complex Residential complex with cafes, restaurants, basketball court, 10 minutes to the sea, Tarsus, Mersin, Turkey
Tarsus, Turkey
from
$79,237
Residential complex One bedroom apartment in Nobby Garden complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$92,537
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$266,932
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Properties Near Tersane İstanbul and Golden Horn in Beyoğlu
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$397,903
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,821
Sfera residence 12-storey complex on the second coastline at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar region, Alanya. It was built using the latest materials and technologies. The area is 7 km from the center of Alanya and its historic part, just 20 minutes by public transport, stops are located …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$127,060
If you want to live in a quite place and also easy access to the urban infrastructure, this can be your dream apartment We present to your attenttion to this modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar in a new residential complex under construction just 1 km from the beach
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Oba, Turkey
from
$124,924
-Come see this beautiful Alanya apartment with sea view. You will love this 2-bedroom Alanya apartment close to center and beach with breathtaking sea views of Mediterranean. This apartment is 110 sqm with a living room, an open plan kitchen, two bathrooms. from the open plan kitchen, you ha…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications