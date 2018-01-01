  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey

Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€655,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The high-value project with easy access to art galleries, entertainment centers, historical landmarks, cultural places and important points of the city.

Spacious apartments with light from all sides, wide balconies and designed with mastery.

The residential complex has a swimming pool, gym, cinema, spa area, cleaning services, concierge, dry cleaning, tour booking services, cafe, nightclub, dance classes, VIP party halls, hairdresser, care services pets, and airport transfer service.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Taksim Square (Metro): 1.2 km / 3 min.
  • Istiklal Avenue: 1.2 km / 3 min.
  • Galata Tower: 4 min.
  • Grand Bazaar: 5.8 min. / 7 min.
  • Karaköy-Galataport: 2.1 km / 6 min.
  • Nişantaşı: 4 km / 7 min.
  • Hagia Sophia Museum: 7 km / 9 min.
  • Topkapı Palace: 7.3 km / 9 min.
  • City’s Mall: 3.7 km / 8 min.
  • Zorlu Mall: 7 km / 10 min.
  • Cevahir Mall: 2.9 km /12 min.
New building location
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€179,500
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,427
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
You are viewing
Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€655,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Residential quarter Luxury Properties close to social amenities in Kestel Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€120,000
The complex consists of four five-storey buildings, where 97 apartments are presented, 2-, 3-, and 4-room duplex apartments. 1+1 60m2 2+1 100m2 2+1 penthouse 135m2 3+1 penthouse 210m2 Infrastructure of the complex: • Open pool• Children's swimming pool• Indoor pool• Gazebo• Closed parking• Central satellite system• Generator• Security system• Garden• Automatic gate at the entrance• Cipher lock at the entrance• Video intercom• Gym• Sauna, steam room and salt room• Turkish bath• Playground• Restaurant, tennis court, Internet Start of construction: 03.2022. Commissioning: 03.2024.
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,81M
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%. Villa options: Twin: $2,480,500 - $2,748,000 Single: $2,730,000 - $3,268,000 Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus. Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance. By car: Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min. Istanbul New Airport — 50 min. E5 highway — 11 min Nisantashi — 40 min Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€89,000
Completion date: 2024
New 9-storey residential complex will be held in the Demirtash area of. Alanya. The object consists of two 9 and 7 floor blocks. Planners are presented to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1 total area varies from 44.5 m2 to 177.5 m2. Apartments will be rented with high-quality clean decoration. The infrastructure on the site includes everything necessary for a permanent life and a comfortable stay. Each block has its own: an outdoor pool ( one of them is Olympic in size ), an indoor panoramic pool, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, a hammam and a comfortable lobby. The territory of the object is fenced and landscaped with a green garden. In addition, a children's playground, a picnic area, a parking lot and areas for charging electric bicycles. And the most enjoyable – free shuttle to the beach. Do not miss the great opportunity to buy real estate from the sea from the developer at the lowest prices!
Realting.com
Go