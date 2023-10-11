Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aydın

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
27
Kusadasi
23
Didim
7
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Район İkicesmelik обеспечивает доступ к магазинам и паркам, где вы можете совершать покупки …
€130,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Квартира в г. Кушадасы. На продажу в комплексе за городом в "Гольф клубе". Большой балко…
€120,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kusadasi, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request

