  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aydın

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
27
Kusadasi
23
Didim
7
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
€130,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kusadasi, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request

