Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Karakocali, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
3+1 Duplex Flat for Sale in Alanya Oba Region, With Redtower Property Assurance. Apartmen…
€310,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€319,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
€242,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
€245,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Degirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/6
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
€380,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and the Me…
€375,500
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 10/11
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
€357,000

