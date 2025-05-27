Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 5/5
3+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 12/12
Yekta Kingdom Trade Centre   -Nom-mmno-functional dimensional complex, which is aPRETENDUTE…
$669,362
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Located just 325 meters from the sea, this stylish duplex apartment offers a modern living s…
$409,407
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$523,265
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 8
Interior-exterior features; indoor-outdoor swimming pool, fingerprint reader, jacuzzi BBQ an…
$292,056
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
$471,955
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained residence ju…
$368,809
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/6
This stylish 160 m² furnished penthouse is located on the 6th floor in the popular Cikcilli …
$449,210
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 4/4
3+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
The complex, which is being built with 5 blocks and a total of 98 apartments on a plot of 8.…
$470,938
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A project that adds value to life in nature and greenery, with a view of the castle and Cle…
$533,529
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
$449,210
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
$569,245
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
$653,016
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 8
Interior-exterior features; indoor-outdoor swimming pool, fingerprint reader, jacuzzi BBQ an…
$400,264
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8
Interior-exterior features; indoor-outdoor swimming pool, fingerprint reader, jacuzzi BBQ an…
$230,073
