  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Alanya, Turkey

23 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$296,319
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$279,224
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Penthouse 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
In the environmentally friendly area, Avsallar is under construction of a complex consisting…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
Penthouse 3 rooms in Demirtaş, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Demirtaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project of a modern residential complex in the environmen…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Located just 325 meters from the sea, this stylish duplex apartment offers a modern living s…
$409,407
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
Penthouse 3 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and an excellent location, a two-level …
Price on request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 4
For sale is furnished penthouse 4+1 in a luxury residential complex. The apartment is locate…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
$471,955
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained residence ju…
$368,809
Penthouse 4 rooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 9
A proposal for applicants for a spacious apartment with the ability to design a residence pe…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a ready -made residential complex in the Kaestel area. This is …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of three 14-story blocks with a modern facade, which will b…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/6
This stylish 160 m² furnished penthouse is located on the 6th floor in the popular Cikcilli …
$449,210
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
$449,210
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 7
The luxury residential complex is located on the first line of the sea in the Kargicak area …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Our project, just a few steps away from the world-famous Cleopatra beach, is with you and it…
$403,117
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a ready-made residential complex of premium class in the heart …
Price on request
