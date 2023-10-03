UAE
Pool Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
80 m²
11/12
Penthouse 2+1 from the investor in the complex Mahmutlar We are glad to present penthouse 2+…
€132,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
6
2
230 m²
10
We present to your attention a penthouse in the Mahmutlar area. The penthouse with a total a…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
270 m²
8
The residential complex is located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. Sea distance:…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
165 m²
7
€155,750
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yesiloez, Turkey
2
55 m²
8
€115,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
2
2
90 m²
6
€195,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
2
1
432 m²
€88,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
2
1
42 m²
7
€98,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
44 m²
5
€169,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
5
€97,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
2
2
49 m²
€92,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Payallar, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
9
€120,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
6
4
250 m²
4
We present to your attention the apartment-penthouse located on the fourth floor of the resi…
€247,500
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
98 m²
3
We present to your attention the apartment-penthouse located on the third floor of the resid…
€242,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
6
3
320 m²
5
In the quiet and cozy area of Kestel, the 5 + 1 layout penthouse is for sale, located on the…
€440,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
6
The 5 + 1 planning penthouse appeared on sale in the Avsallar area. The apartment with a tot…
€231,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
9
The residential complex is located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. Sea distance:…
€200,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Karakocali, Turkey
5
3
280 m²
5
In the most respectable area of Oba, a two-level furnished layout apartment of 4 + 1 is for …
€418,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
160 m²
5
In the quiet and cozy area of Kestel, two-level planning apartments 2 + 1, located on the 5t…
€352,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
155 m²
5
Planning penthouse 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of …
€407,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
180 m²
3
In the Kestel area, the 2 + 1 penthouse is for sale. The price includes new comfortable fur…
€434,500
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
5
3
320 m²
3
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
€533,500
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
6
In the Mahmutlar area, a 2 + 1 penthouse is for sale. The price includes new comfortable fu…
€180,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
7
€550,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
275 m²
12
We present to your attention a penthouse in the Mahmutlar area. The penthouse with a total a…
€280,500
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
270 m²
7
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the seventh floor of a residen…
€319,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
147 m²
1
New residential complex project in the Bektash area. The complex consists of four 3-story bl…
€450,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
160 m²
5
In the Mahmutlar area, a 3 + 1 penthouse is for sale. The price includes new comfortable fu…
€159,500
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
4
1
50 m²
1
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex in the Kestel area. This i…
€145,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
157 m²
8
The complex project is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahm…
€250,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
