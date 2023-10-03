Pool Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/12
Penthouse 2+1 from the investor in the complex Mahmutlar We are glad to present penthouse 2+…
€132,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 10
We present to your attention a penthouse in the Mahmutlar area. The penthouse with a total a…
€220,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 8
The residential complex is located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. Sea distance:…
€220,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
€155,750
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yesiloez, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yesiloez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
€115,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
€195,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 432 m²
€88,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
€98,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
€169,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
€97,500
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
€92,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Payallar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
€120,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention the apartment-penthouse located on the fourth floor of the resi…
€247,500
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
We present to your attention the apartment-penthouse located on the third floor of the resid…
€242,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 5
In the quiet and cozy area of Kestel, the 5 + 1 layout penthouse is for sale, located on the…
€440,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 6
The 5 + 1 planning penthouse appeared on sale in the Avsallar area. The apartment with a tot…
€231,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 9
The residential complex is located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. Sea distance:…
€200,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 5
In the most respectable area of Oba, a two-level furnished layout apartment of 4 + 1 is for …
€418,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5
In the quiet and cozy area of Kestel, two-level planning apartments 2 + 1, located on the 5t…
€352,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 5
Planning penthouse 2 + 1 in the Kestel area. Located on the fifth floor there is an area of …
€407,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3
In the Kestel area, the 2 + 1 penthouse is for sale.  The price includes new comfortable fur…
€434,500
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the third floor of a residenti…
€533,500
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 6
In the Mahmutlar area, a 2 + 1 penthouse is for sale.  The price includes new comfortable fu…
€180,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 7
€550,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention a penthouse in the Mahmutlar area. The penthouse with a total a…
€280,500
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 7
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the seventh floor of a residen…
€319,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
New residential complex project in the Bektash area. The complex consists of four 3-story bl…
€450,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 5
In the Mahmutlar area, a 3 + 1 penthouse is for sale.  The price includes new comfortable fu…
€159,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex in the Kestel area. This i…
€145,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 8
The complex project is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahm…
€250,000

