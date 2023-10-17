Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sekerhane Mahallesi
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

Alanya
28
28 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in a new complex in close proximity to the best beach of Alanya – Cleopatra. Acco…
€340,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/4
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Tepe, Alanya The stylish apartments a…
€330,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/5
Район Обагель. Подходит под гражданство.
€520,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
The modern residential complex is well located in the central part of the popular resort are…
€299,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Lift in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Alanya, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
The complex is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahmutlar ha…
€250,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
€245,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
€260,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/5
€179,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Price on request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Mahmutlar Duplex 4 + 1 Deniz ve Dağ Manzaralı 3 Banyo / 3 WC Daire içinde Özel Sauna 2 Balko…
€160,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
KONAK RESORT, VERY BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS dublex garden, 3 + 1, 350 microns, from the bathroom, …
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 6
place: Mahmutlar layout 2 + 1, separate kitchen, duplex floor: 6, area: 140 m. 2 3 bathroom…
€84,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
place: Kestel Garden Duplex layout 2 + 1 view of the pool and the sea area: 170 m. 2 to the …
€130,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Cleopatra Beac…
€120,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Type: Apartment ( Dupoeks Garlen ) Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Kestel di…
€137,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 7
Property Type: Apartment ( Duplex ) Category: new. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar district. Sta…
€124,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 6
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar dist…
€120,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: new. Location: Alanya, Terras district. Sta…
€109,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 9
Penthouse 5 + 1 in two levels, 300 μv. Chic apartment for a large family on the 8th and 9th …
€150,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale luxurious apartment in two levels, the upper 8 and 9 floors of a 9-storey house in …
€145,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartment 3 + 1: salon + kitchen (American layout) very spacious + 3 bedrooms + 3 bathroom, …
€75,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 11
€105,000
Penthouse 5 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 11
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 4 + 1. 240 sq. Kitchen + salon (American layo…
€90,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 11
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 3 + 1. 240 sq. Kitchen + lounge (American lay…
€155,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 10
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 3 + 1. 220 sq. Kitchen + lounge (American lay…
€76,500
Penthouse 2 rooms with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment 1 + 1 Salon, combined with kitchen (American layout) + 1 bedroom + bathro…
€37,840
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1. Ame…
€134,500
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1, wit…
€159,000

