Penthouses for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey

28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
5/6
Apartments in a new complex in close proximity to the best beach of Alanya – Cleopatra. Acco…
€340,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
190 m²
3/4
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Tepe, Alanya The stylish apartments a…
€330,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
170 m²
5/5
Район Обагель. Подходит под гражданство.
€520,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Alanya, Turkey
2
95 m²
The modern residential complex is well located in the central part of the popular resort are…
€299,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with Lift
Alanya, Turkey
2
111 m²
The complex is located in Alanya, in the very center of the Mahmutlar district. Mahmutlar ha…
€250,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
3
3
105 m²
1/2
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
€245,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
5/5
€260,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
135 m²
5/5
€179,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
4
215 m²
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
240 m²
Mahmutlar Duplex 4 + 1 Deniz ve Dağ Manzaralı 3 Banyo / 3 WC Daire içinde Özel Sauna 2 Balko…
€160,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
4
350 m²
KONAK RESORT, VERY BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS dublex garden, 3 + 1, 350 microns, from the bathroom, …
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3
140 m²
6
place: Mahmutlar layout 2 + 1, separate kitchen, duplex floor: 6, area: 140 m. 2 3 bathroom…
€84,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
3
170 m²
place: Kestel Garden Duplex layout 2 + 1 view of the pool and the sea area: 170 m. 2 to the …
€130,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Cleopatra Beac…
€120,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
170 m²
2
Property Type: Apartment ( Dupoeks Garlen ) Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Kestel di…
€137,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
7
Property Type: Apartment ( Duplex ) Category: new. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar district. Sta…
€124,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
250 m²
6
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar dist…
€120,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace
Alanya, Turkey
5
2
280 m²
2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: new. Location: Alanya, Terras district. Sta…
€109,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
6
3
300 m²
9
Penthouse 5 + 1 in two levels, 300 μv. Chic apartment for a large family on the 8th and 9th …
€150,000
Recommend
Penthouse 6 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
6
2
300 m²
9
For sale luxurious apartment in two levels, the upper 8 and 9 floors of a 9-storey house in …
€145,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
200 m²
9
Apartment 3 + 1: salon + kitchen (American layout) very spacious + 3 bedrooms + 3 bathroom, …
€75,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
2
220 m²
11
€105,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
240 m²
11
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 4 + 1. 240 sq. Kitchen + salon (American layo…
€90,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
240 m²
11
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 3 + 1. 240 sq. Kitchen + lounge (American lay…
€155,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
10
Beautiful Apartment in two levels - penthouse, 3 + 1. 220 sq. Kitchen + lounge (American lay…
€76,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
68 m²
1
For sale apartment 1 + 1 Salon, combined with kitchen (American layout) + 1 bedroom + bathro…
€37,840
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1. Ame…
€134,500
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
245 m²
10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1, wit…
€159,000
Recommend
