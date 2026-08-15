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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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25 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in İspatlı, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
İspatlı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş with Sea and Panoramic City View The apartme…
$171,582
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
The penthouse was purchased by its current owner in 2021 for €210,000. The price is very rea…
$181,766
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sitness planning 3+1 penthouses in the central part of Avsallar in walking distance from the…
$240,968
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…
$115,114
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
$569,245
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
In this project, we have a penthouse that belongs to us. In block D No. 10. There will be a …
$571,638
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
For sale, a duplex is put up in Bektash - this is a picturesque area that is located slightl…
$316,521
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained residence ju…
$368,809
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/5
Sold Penthouse 2+1 with a sea view in an elite complex in walking distance from the Cleopatr…
$372,418
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 11
Sale of the duplex of apartments 2+1 in Makhmutlar is a very popular place for living both a…
$119,172
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
$653,016
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 12/12
Yekta Kingdom Trade Centre   -Nom-mmno-functional dimensional complex, which is aPRETENDUTE…
$669,362
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A project that adds value to life in nature and greenery, with a view of the castle and Cle…
$533,529
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 128
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A new unique project at the pencil stage at starting prices. is located in the central par…
$264,887
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
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