Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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27 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in İspatlı, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
İspatlı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş with Sea and Panoramic City View The apartme…
$171,582
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 13
Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Private Beach Access in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located in Ma…
$455,784
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
The penthouse was purchased by its current owner in 2021 for €210,000. The price is very rea…
$181,766
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment in Orion Hill AvsallarThis is a secondary sale, completely with furniture and appl…
$115,114
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Best duplex penthouse in C block facing south direction with full sea view and furnitures. …
$569,245
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 7
Property Type: Apartment ( Duplex ) Category: new. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar district. Sta…
$134,407
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 5/6
THE CITY ALANYA PROJECT : Your Dream Mediterranean Lifestyle Awaits Discover Paradise Jus…
$578,121
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$520,907
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3
For sale, a duplex is put up in Bektash - this is a picturesque area that is located slightl…
$316,521
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/5
Sold Penthouse 2+1 with a sea view in an elite complex in walking distance from the Cleopatr…
$372,418
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 12
The inverted duplex 3+1 in Mahmutlar is put up for sale. This area attracts its indescribabl…
$261,481
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Indoor heated floor pool Summer pool with water slides (900 m2) Gym Sauna with Himalayan …
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
ONLY TWO PENTHOUSES LEFT!
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in Avsallar is just 250 meters from the sea. The apartment is locat…
$185,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Another elegant new project from trust point; the leading construction company! In Alanya, …
$653,016
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1, wit…
$172,344
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
A new unique project at the pencil stage at starting prices. is located in the central par…
$262,040
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxurious penthouse at a reduced price from the Developer. Apartment in 2 levels, 4 + 1. Ame…
$145,788
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 12/12
Yekta Kingdom Trade Centre   -Nom-mmno-functional dimensional complex, which is aPRETENDUTE…
$669,362
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A project that adds value to life in nature and greenery, with a view of the castle and Cle…
$533,529
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer you a luxurious duplex 2+1 apartment with stunning sea views, located in the pictur…
$289,640
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