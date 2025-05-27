Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 6
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Mahmutlar dist…
$130,071
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained residence ju…
$368,809
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Type: Apartment ( Dupoeks Garlen ) Category: secondary. Location: Alanya, Kestel di…
$148,498
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: new. Location: Alanya, Terras district. Sta…
$118,148
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
$449,210
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer you a luxurious duplex 2+1 apartment with stunning sea views, located in the pictur…
$289,640
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
KONAK RESORT, VERY BEAUTIFUL QUARTERS dublex garden, 3 + 1, 350 microns, from the bathroom, …
$379,374
