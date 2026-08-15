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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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penthouses
145
condos
5
multi-level apartments
5
studios
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259 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Located right on the beachfront in Mahmutlar, one of Alanya's most sought-after areas, this …
$230,133
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sea View Apartment in a Rich Featured Complex in Alanya Kargıcak The fully furnished apartme…
$221,531
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in İspatlı, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
İspatlı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş with Sea and Panoramic City View The apartme…
$171,582
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
Gloria Twin Residence ??❗️ОТ СОБСТВЕННИКА❗️?1+1 - 54m2?ЭТАЖ 3 из 4⚠️СДАЧА 2023 Г⚠️ДО 500 МЕТ…
$153,813
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious Beachfront Property in Serenity Premium in Alanya Antalya The stylish property is s…
$412,209
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2 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
•It is located in TOSMUR district, one of the central districts of ALANYA. •Tosmur Distri…
$290,666
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
The complex features numerous amenities, including open-air and covered parking, an open-air…
$217,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
Turkey, Alanya, KARGICAK districtResidential complex VIA MAR RESIDENCE? Apartments: 1+1 - 45…
$254,195
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 13
Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Private Beach Access in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located in Ma…
$455,784
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Stunning Sea and City Views Apartment for Sale in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar with its developm…
$118,732
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/12
Modern apartment 1 + 1 in Mahmutlar, AlanyaWe bring to your attention a stylish one-bedroom …
$135,867
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
The penthouse was purchased by its current owner in 2021 for €210,000. The price is very rea…
$181,766
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Completed in 2024, the complex ranks among the most well-known and concept-driven projects i…
$145,622
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Alanya continues to grow along with the Oba region, striving to become a metropolis at a rap…
$275,070
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 11/13
*📍DOLCE VITA RESIDENCE* *1+1 75m2 11th floor* *Fully furnished* Full Sea View South …
$108,159
VAT
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4 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
🏡 Exclusive premium villas with private pools – just 600 meters from the sea ✨ Introducin…
$1,03M
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/5
The complex features numerous amenities, including open-air and covered parking, an open-air…
$351,920
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 7
Furnished Flat with Sea View in Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Kargıcak The luxury flat is …
$343,286
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
system « smart house » And solar panels to save your finances! It did not get a lot of – Thi…
$163,307
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 11/13
Alanya Mahmutlar Center Located Luxury Populer Complex, To The Sea Just 300 metter. 1+…
$110,134
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Sea View Real Estate in Single-Block Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar, one of the most …
$89,804
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
$76,359
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Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 75 m²
A cozy furnished 1+1 apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Apartment description: 1+1 ar…
$87,818
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
The construction of the complex was completed in 2023. Located 100 meters from the beach, th…
$218,644
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
$157,953
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
There are 51 units 1+1, 3 unit 2+1 duplex, and 6 unit 3+1 duplex apartments totally in 3 blo…
$199,254
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