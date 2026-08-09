Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Konak
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Konak, Turkey

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Floor 45/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$1,76M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go