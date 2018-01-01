Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from
€92,739
About the complex

There are 173 apartments: 112 studios and 61 2-bedroom apartments, 3 swimming pools with panoramic views, 3 pool bars, restaurant and café, gym.

Each unit has a private terrace with sea or mountain views. Some of them have swimming pools.

Fixed yield programme: 7% for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at payment in instalments) with the possibility of own residence up to 30 days per year (yield is charged immediately after 100% payment).

Rental Pool Programme: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). For those who want to combine investment with their own accommodation. Revenue after the completion of the complex.

Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to Karon Beach is 650 metres, Kata Beach is 1.5 km

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

