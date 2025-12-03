  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE

Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$69,961
;
13
ID: 33036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

A unique opportunity to invest in a modern condominium in sunny Phuket, perfect for both personal living and rental!
Installment!
The CUBE AMAZE project consists of two seven-storey condominiums with modern infrastructure for a comfortable and comfortable life on the island.
Amenities: spacious pool, lounge area, roof garden, gym, well-maintained garden, laundry, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location:
- near the monument to the Two Sisters at the roundabout on Thepkasattri Road;
- distance to Bang Tao beach - 9 km;
- to Surin beach - 11 km;
- Robinson Lifestyle shopping center can be reached in 5 minutes;
Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue are a 10-minute drive away.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Back
