Residential complex THE CUBE AMAZE

The CUBE AMAZE project consists of two seven-storey condominiums with modern infrastructure for a comfortable and comfortable life on the island.
Amenities: spacious pool, lounge area, roof garden, gym, well-maintained garden, laundry, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location:
- near the monument to the Two Sisters at the roundabout on Thepkasattri Road;
- distance to Bang Tao beach - 9 km;
- to Surin beach - 11 km;
- Robinson Lifestyle shopping center can be reached in 5 minutes;
Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue are a 10-minute drive away.
* The cost may vary depending on the course.