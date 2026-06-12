Residential complex Arise Vibe Phuket

About the complex:

Arise Vibe Phuket is a modern residential complex with 3 buildings, each with 7 floors, including an underground parking. A total of 411 units are available: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, including Plus variants, ranging from 28.85 to 91.62 sq.m. The complex offers a harmonious blend of modern architectural solutions and smart spaces for an active and creative life. Unique amenities include the Harmony Hub, Sports Club, and Active Oasis for your comfort.

A free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, along with complimentary tickets to Phuket! Just contact us using the form below.

Included in the price:

Finishing works, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, parking, with an optional furniture package.

Leave a request to find out the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Arise Vibe in the Thalang area of Phuket offers an ideal location - only 8.8 km to Bangtao Beach. Nearby, you will find Robinson Lifestyle Thalang, international schools, and hospitals, providing convenient infrastructure. Also nearby is the Laguna Golf Club and the Phuket Boat Lagoon marina for yachters. Enjoy dynamic and comfortable living surrounded by nature and amenities.

Top features:

Convenient location on the island: 950 m from a shopping mall and 350 m from a school.

Wide choice of layouts: from studios with an area of 28.85 m² to two-bedroom apartments with an area of 91.62 m².

Diverse amenities: from a sports club with a yoga studio to a coworking lobby and a cozy library.

Spacious parking with 50% of spots complemented by electric car charging stations.

Nearby recreational beaches: just 8.8 km to Bangtao and 11 km to Surin beaches.

Investment appeal:

Interest-free installment: initial payment is 30%, the remaining payment is 70% until the project completion. Expected rental yield: from 7% annually in USD. Key factors:

Close proximity to beaches and infrastructure, including shopping malls and schools.

Modern and creative housing formats for various types of activity.

Wide range of sports and social amenities.

Convenient location for families and investors.

The complex offers promotional units with discounts and bonuses; write using the form below to clarify details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with a rental income from 7% to 12% annually in USD for free, just contact us via WhatsApp or the form below.

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children due to the proximity of schools and abundant children's entertainment. Optimal for residence with spacious layouts and diverse amenities. Offers an excellent investment opportunity for both short-term and long-term rentals, thanks to well-thought-out infrastructure and convenient location.

Infrastructure:

Yoga studio, high-intensity training zone, Iron Paradise (fitness gym), coworking space, library, garden, jacuzzi, lounge, private corners, running track, restaurant for private events, kids club, bar, parking, electric car charging, reception, meeting rooms.

All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project

Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected liquid lots tailored to your goals

Complimentary tickets to Phuket

A free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meet at the airport in a comfortable car, guide through locations until your task is fully solved)

Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with money transfers, document arrangements, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

Contact us to receive: