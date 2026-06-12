  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential complex Arise Vibe Phuket

Residential complex Arise Vibe Phuket

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$54,781
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 22541
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1005250000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

About the complex:

Arise Vibe Phuket is a modern residential complex with 3 buildings, each with 7 floors, including an underground parking. A total of 411 units are available: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, including Plus variants, ranging from 28.85 to 91.62 sq.m. The complex offers a harmonious blend of modern architectural solutions and smart spaces for an active and creative life. Unique amenities include the Harmony Hub, Sports Club, and Active Oasis for your comfort.

A free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, along with complimentary tickets to Phuket! Just contact us using the form below.

Included in the price:

Finishing works, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, parking, with an optional furniture package.
Leave a request to find out the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Arise Vibe in the Thalang area of Phuket offers an ideal location - only 8.8 km to Bangtao Beach. Nearby, you will find Robinson Lifestyle Thalang, international schools, and hospitals, providing convenient infrastructure. Also nearby is the Laguna Golf Club and the Phuket Boat Lagoon marina for yachters. Enjoy dynamic and comfortable living surrounded by nature and amenities.

Top features:

  • Convenient location on the island: 950 m from a shopping mall and 350 m from a school.
  • Wide choice of layouts: from studios with an area of 28.85 m² to two-bedroom apartments with an area of 91.62 m².
  • Diverse amenities: from a sports club with a yoga studio to a coworking lobby and a cozy library.
  • Spacious parking with 50% of spots complemented by electric car charging stations.
  • Nearby recreational beaches: just 8.8 km to Bangtao and 11 km to Surin beaches.

Investment appeal:

Interest-free installment: initial payment is 30%, the remaining payment is 70% until the project completion. Expected rental yield: from 7% annually in USD. Key factors:

  • Close proximity to beaches and infrastructure, including shopping malls and schools.
  • Modern and creative housing formats for various types of activity.
  • Wide range of sports and social amenities.
  • Convenient location for families and investors.

The complex offers promotional units with discounts and bonuses; write using the form below to clarify details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with a rental income from 7% to 12% annually in USD for free, just contact us via WhatsApp or the form below.

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children due to the proximity of schools and abundant children's entertainment. Optimal for residence with spacious layouts and diverse amenities. Offers an excellent investment opportunity for both short-term and long-term rentals, thanks to well-thought-out infrastructure and convenient location.

Infrastructure:

Yoga studio, high-intensity training zone, Iron Paradise (fitness gym), coworking space, library, garden, jacuzzi, lounge, private corners, running track, restaurant for private events, kids club, bar, parking, electric car charging, reception, meeting rooms.

Contact us to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected liquid lots tailored to your goals
  • Complimentary tickets to Phuket
  • A free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meet at the airport in a comfortable car, guide through locations until your task is fully solved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with money transfers, document arrangements, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$148,167
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$150,481
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex just 300 m from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,97M
Residential complex Royal Phuket Marina
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$446,674
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thailand
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Residential complex Arise Vibe Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$54,781
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$481,057
The complex consists of 10 two-storey villas with 2 bedroom. Each of them has a private swimming pool, a parking space and a sea view. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning in bedrooms and living-dining area Kitchen cabinet with electrical…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Show all Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$134,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 49–66 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious accommodation or profitable investments in this paradise. Kata View Condominium meets the needs of discerning buyers. About the location: Located near the stunning Kata Beach, in one of Phuket's most pre…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.5 – 54.6
145,445 – 182,133
Apartment 2 rooms
66.0
205,701
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments and villas with a beach club surrounded by nature, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,36M
A unique residential complex where every day is filled with serenity and comfort. Located in the prestigious area of ​​Phuket, it offers its residents an exclusive standard of living, combining closeness to nature, developed infrastructure and the highest service. Has its own beach club. It'…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
12.06.2026
How to Buy Property in Thailand in 2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
20.05.2026
Thailand Entry Requirements in 2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
31.03.2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
19.01.2026
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
06.01.2026
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Show all publications