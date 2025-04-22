Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

The residential complex will provide a high level of service and maximum comfort: 6 swimming pools, parking for 140 places, 24-hour security and video surveillance, Spa center and fitness, 3 beach clubs, reception, lobby, coworking space, children's room, board games and consoles, home theater, music room, boxing, yoga, beauty salon, library, barbecue.

Advantages

Installments are available in several stages.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao Beach is one of the largest and least populated beaches in Phuket. A fully developed European-level infrastructure allows both tourists and expats to feel comfortable. In the immediate vicinity there are cafes, restaurants, European supermarkets, wine boutiques, restaurants from the Michelin guide, beach clubs, Blue Tree water park, Headstart international school and kindergartens, golf courses and tennis courts, and a stable. The Laguna area is one of the most comfortable residential zones in Phuket, 700 meters from which the new project will be located. Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue - places where stands with cheap fruits, branded restaurants, street musicians, souvenir shops and curious tourists with cameras coexist.