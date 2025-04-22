  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,353
14/04/2025
$222,375
13/04/2025
$222,505
12/04/2025
$221,369
11/04/2025
$223,602
10/04/2025
$220,138
09/04/2025
$223,023
08/04/2025
$222,497
07/04/2025
$224,318
06/04/2025
$224,338
05/04/2025
$223,699
04/04/2025
$225,177
03/04/2025
$229,200
02/04/2025
$229,624
01/04/2025
$230,131
31/03/2025
$230,292
30/03/2025
$230,229
29/03/2025
$231,164
28/03/2025
$231,324
27/03/2025
$231,399
26/03/2025
$230,437
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20856
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2333735
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

The residential complex will provide a high level of service and maximum comfort: 6 swimming pools, parking for 140 places, 24-hour security and video surveillance, Spa center and fitness, 3 beach clubs, reception, lobby, coworking space, children's room, board games and consoles, home theater, music room, boxing, yoga, beauty salon, library, barbecue.

Advantages

Installments are available in several stages.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bang Tao Beach is one of the largest and least populated beaches in Phuket. A fully developed European-level infrastructure allows both tourists and expats to feel comfortable. In the immediate vicinity there are cafes, restaurants, European supermarkets, wine boutiques, restaurants from the Michelin guide, beach clubs, Blue Tree water park, Headstart international school and kindergartens, golf courses and tennis courts, and a stable. The Laguna area is one of the most comfortable residential zones in Phuket, 700 meters from which the new project will be located. Walking distance to Bang Tao Beach, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue - places where stands with cheap fruits, branded restaurants, street musicians, souvenir shops and curious tourists with cameras coexist.

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Utopia Karon
Karon, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$112,300
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Karon, Thailand
from
$556,858
Residential complex Kvartira s sovremennym dizaynom
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$55,263
Residential complex Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$674,754
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,353
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sunhills Layan
Residential complex Sunhills Layan
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$104,083
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 30–70 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Distance to the sea: 1,000 metersAbout the complex:The residential complex offers a variety of housing options: from compact studios (30 sq.m) to spacious apartments (70 sq.m), catering to different needs of owners. It features modern infrastructure for family recreation: swimming pools, a w…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium – 7% Guaranteed – 5 years
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$251,038
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 30–187 m²
20 real estate objects 20
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The perfect choice for those who value a combination of luxurious relaxation and profitable investments. The project is created for families with children, golf enthusiasts, and everyone dreaming of living by the sea in one of the most …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Eco-friendly complex of villas close to Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$148,605
We offer villas with swimming pools and outdoor dining areas. One of the villas has a guest house. The project for investment and short-term renting. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, in front of the famous Fisherman's Village, 10 mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications