Residential complex First class residential complex with a wide range of services in Phuket, Thailand

A unique investment project in the south of Phuket, which offers high rental income and guaranteed growth in value. With the popularity of the region and a number of tourist attractions, your apartment will be in demand among tenants all year round. With an excellent location, thoughtful design and high standards, this complex will be a profitable investment for every investor.Extra opportunities
A personal assistant will take care of your daily affairs: from organizing cleaning and delivery to restaurant reservations and event planning.
High yield up to 7%.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in a place where natural beauty, cultural heritage and modern amenities merge.
Nai Harn Beach - one of the most beautiful and cozy beaches of Phuket, surrounded by tropical hills and crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea is only 7 minutes drive away.