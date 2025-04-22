Residential complex First class residential complex with a wide range of services in Phuket, Thailand

A unique investment project in the south of Phuket, which offers high rental income and guaranteed growth in value. With the popularity of the region and a number of tourist attractions, your apartment will be in demand among tenants all year round. With an excellent location, thoughtful design and high standards, this complex will be a profitable investment for every investor.

open-air cinema

cafe and restaurant

kids club

spa

gym

140-space parking with charging stations

co-working area

rooftop pool and bar

3 pools on the ground floor

ceilings 5.5 m

private terrace with swimming pool in penthouses

separate access and 24-hour security

air conditioning

built-in wardrobes

Extra opportunitiesFeatures of the flatsAdvantages

A personal assistant will take care of your daily affairs: from organizing cleaning and delivery to restaurant reservations and event planning.

High yield up to 7%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a place where natural beauty, cultural heritage and modern amenities merge.

Nai Harn Beach - one of the most beautiful and cozy beaches of Phuket, surrounded by tropical hills and crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea is only 7 minutes drive away.