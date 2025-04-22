  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex First class residential complex with a wide range of services in Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex First class residential complex with a wide range of services in Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$186,028
14/04/2025
$184,879
13/04/2025
$184,987
12/04/2025
$184,043
11/04/2025
$185,900
10/04/2025
$183,019
09/04/2025
$185,419
08/04/2025
$184,980
07/04/2025
$186,494
06/04/2025
$186,511
05/04/2025
$185,980
04/04/2025
$187,208
03/04/2025
$190,554
02/04/2025
$190,906
01/04/2025
$191,328
31/03/2025
$191,462
30/03/2025
$191,409
29/03/2025
$192,186
28/03/2025
$192,319
27/03/2025
$192,381
26/03/2025
$191,583
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24854
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420904
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

A unique investment project in the south of Phuket, which offers high rental income and guaranteed growth in value. With the popularity of the region and a number of tourist attractions, your apartment will be in demand among tenants all year round. With an excellent location, thoughtful design and high standards, this complex will be a profitable investment for every investor.

Extra opportunities
  • open-air cinema
  • cafe and restaurant
  • kids club
  • spa
  • gym
  • 140-space parking with charging stations
  • co-working area
  • rooftop pool and bar
  • 3 pools on the ground floor
Features of the flats
  • ceilings 5.5 m
  • private terrace with swimming pool in penthouses
  • separate access and 24-hour security
  • air conditioning
  • built-in wardrobes
Advantages

A personal assistant will take care of your daily affairs: from organizing cleaning and delivery to restaurant reservations and event planning.

High yield up to 7%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a place where natural beauty, cultural heritage and modern amenities merge.

Nai Harn Beach - one of the most beautiful and cozy beaches of Phuket, surrounded by tropical hills and crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea is only 7 minutes drive away.

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Serene Condominium Surin – 5% guarantee – 5 years
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$112,241
Residential complex New complex of exclusive villas with swimming pools at 900 meters from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$683,793
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$2,49M
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$119,440
You are viewing
Residential complex First class residential complex with a wide range of services in Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$186,028
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$122,316
We offer modern apartments of several types (from 24 m2 to 36 m2). The residence features a cinema, restaurants and a bar, a spa, a sauna, a games room, two swimming pools. Completion - March, 31, 2024. Advantages 7% annual income within 3 years. If you pay 100% of the price, the first 7% w…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach
Residential complex Pier22 Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Pier22 Bangtao Beach is a modern residential complex located in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 3 minutes from Bang Tao Beach. The project includes two eight-storey buildings with 144 fully furnished apartments of various types, from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartme…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Residential complex Saturdays Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$196,189
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 57–80 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Ready -made apartments in the south in the premium segment This condominium, located in the Ravai region, was completed in September 2016. It consists of 119 apartments on 4 floors and was developed by a developer with an impeccable reputation and a long history of successful projects. …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications