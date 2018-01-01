New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes:

Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2

Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2

Villa 3 – 640 m2, plot 1027 m2

Villa 4 – 446 m2, plot 605 m2

Villa 5 – 613 m2, plot 908 m2

Villa 6 – 490 m2, plot 812 m2

Villa 7 – 569 m2, plot 763 m2

Villa 8 – 569 m2, plot 750 m2

Fitness-center – 160 m2

Premium finishing materials tailored to the climate

Utilization of solar panels and other energyefficient technologies

Italian furniture from MITON, GUZZINI and FONTANA

Smart Home management system

Ventilation and air conditioning system from the world leader Daikin

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Property management company with 10 years of experience in the premium villa segment.

Projected cost growth during construction period 20% in USD. Projected cost growth after completion 5,5% annually in USD. Projected rental yield 6,5% annually.

Payment in cryptocurrency is possible. Convenient payment schedule:

Reservation - 2%

Contract signing -28%

Installation and completion of piles,concrete foundations, and works - 30%

Construction of walls, roofs, laying of floor coverings, finishing works, built-in furniture - 30%

Handover of the property, transfer of ownership rights - 10%

Bangtao beach – 14 min

Boat avenue – 10 min

Villa market – 10 min

Blue Tree – 4 min

Laguna Golf Phuket – 15 min

Porto de Phuket Mall – 10 min

Robinson mall – 8 min

Catch beach club – 12 min

Home Pro – 6 min

UWC International School – 12 min

British International School – 15 min

International airport – 18 min

Location and nearby infrastructure