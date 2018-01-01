  1. Realting.com
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€818,562
;
20
About the complex

A complex of premium villas in a cozy and picturesque location, situated near beautiful beaches and the infrastructure of the most developed area of Phuket - Bang Tao. Construction period - 12 months. The complex includes:

  • Villa 1 – 433 m2, plot 589 m2
  • Villa 2 – 640 m2, plot 986 m2
  • Villa 3 – 640 m2, plot 1027 m2
  • Villa 4 – 446 m2, plot 605 m2
  • Villa 5 – 613 m2, plot 908 m2
  • Villa 6 – 490 m2, plot 812 m2
  • Villa 7 – 569 m2, plot 763 m2
  • Villa 8 – 569 m2, plot 750 m2
  • Fitness-center – 160 m2
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Premium finishing materials tailored to the climate
  • Utilization of solar panels and other energyefficient technologies
  • Italian furniture from MITON, GUZZINI and FONTANA
  • Smart Home management system
  • Ventilation and air conditioning system from the world leader Daikin
Advantages

Property management company with 10 years of experience in the premium villa segment.

Projected cost growth during construction period 20% in USD. Projected cost growth after completion 5,5% annually in USD. Projected rental yield 6,5% annually.

Payment in cryptocurrency is possible. Convenient payment schedule:

  • Reservation - 2%
  • Contract signing -28%
  • Installation and completion of piles,concrete foundations, and works - 30%
  • Construction of walls, roofs, laying of floor coverings, finishing works, built-in furniture - 30%
  • Handover of the property, transfer of ownership rights - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bangtao beach – 14 min
  • Boat avenue – 10 min
  • Villa market – 10 min
  • Blue Tree – 4 min
  • Laguna Golf Phuket – 15 min
  • Porto de Phuket Mall – 10 min
  • Robinson mall – 8 min
  • Catch beach club – 12 min
  • Home Pro – 6 min
  • UWC International School – 12 min
  • British International School – 15 min
  • International airport – 18 min
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

