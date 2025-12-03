  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE

Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$151,875
27/01/2026
$151,875
03/06/2024
$128,187
;
7
ID: 19872
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment is an attractive object!

Modern apartment with guaranteed rental income up to 11.5%!

Installment!

Beach, 850m!

CAPRI RESIDENCE residential complex in the heart of island life, in one of the most sought-after locations on the island.

Facilities: lobby, swimming pool, pool bar, recreation areas, fitness, children's playground, parking.

Location:

Catch Beach Club, 850m

- beach, 850m; - Mall Porto de Phuket ,5km. ;

- Shopping street Boat Avenue, 3 km.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost is indicated as of 04.06.2024. * Cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
