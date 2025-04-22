  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Comfortable residence with swimming pools, gardens and waterfalls at 550 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Comfortable residence with swimming pools, gardens and waterfalls at 550 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$190,178
;
19
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

Panora Phuket is located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful and splendid living by the sea on the Phuket island.

The main concept of The Panora Phuket is the comfortable living in harmony with nature. An attractive combination of the modern design with touch of traditional Thai style makes The Panora Phuket an architectural masterpiece on the coast of the Andaman Sea.

The Panora Phuket offer a new concept of leaving at Surin and Bangtao beaches: private villa with the condominium complex's infrastructure. The main idea was to create a feeling of life in harmony with nature within

walking distance from the sea with clear water. We want you to enjoy the beauty of the nature without leaving your home. The owners The Panora Phuket will be able to use the common area: six swimming pools (four of which are located on the roofs and got panoramic sea view), restaurant, library, Spa and fitness centers with Turkish steam rooms. The complex also has a hotel-type lobby and parking spaces.

Features

  • Luxury hotel style lobby
  • Landscaped gardens
  • Waterfalls and fountains
  • 4 roof-top infinity pools
  • 5 roof-top gardens
  • 2 ground floor pools
  • Clubhouse and library
  • Shuttle bus to the beach
  • Fitness, SPA and saunas
  • Restaurant
  • Multifunction area
  • Covered parking
  • 24 hours security, CCTV
  • Digital card unit access
Location and nearby infrastructure

The Panora Phuket conveniently located within walking distance from Surin beach on the hill overlooking both Surin and Bang Tao beaches. This location allows to enjoy one of the best beaches in Phuket with crystal water and every day charming sunsets, visit luxury parties at popular beach clubs around, enjoy top level restaurants. The Panora Phuket set in Surin Soi 4 only 200 meters from the main street with Surin Plaza mall, bank, convenient stores, seven-eleven, Tesco Lotus Express, luxury restaurants, house-shops, taxi point, travel agencies and exchange counters.

  • Bangtao Beach - 550 meters
  • Patong Beach - 12 km
  • Surin Beach - 750 meters
  • Promthep Cape - 30 km
  • Phuket Town - 30 km
  • Kamala Beach - 3 km
  • Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

