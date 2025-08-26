  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Origin Resort World Phuket

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$126,697
;
20
ID: 22231
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008530000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Distance to the Sea: 400 m, Income Guarantee

About the Complex:

A multifunctional project covering an area of over 40,000 sq.m., consisting of 6 zones: two five-star hotels, a residence, a condominium, and villas. The internal infrastructure includes a clubhouse, a beach club, restaurants, sports grounds and a gym, gardens, a public pool, and much more. Units have views of the pool, city, or garden. Bang Tao Beach is 400 m away. Expected yield – 6%.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, free tickets to Phuket! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the Price:

Finishing works, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Only 400 m to the magnificent Bang Tao beach, this area is an ideal place for living and investment. Bang Tao is one of the most popular and developing areas of Phuket with prestigious infrastructure, golf courses, and lakes. Nearby is the undeveloped Layan beach and various leisure zones: restaurants, entertainment centers, and national parks.

TOP Features:

    1. A multifunctional project covering an area of over 40,000 sq.m. with two five-star hotels, a residence, a condominium, and villas.
    2. Convenient location 400 m from the popular Bang Tao beach with a private beach club.
    3. Diverse internal infrastructure: restaurants, sports grounds, SPA, walking gardens, and public pools.
    4. Modern amenities and security: gym, parking, video surveillance, security, and children's room.
    5. Located in a rapidly developing area, contributing to a stable yield of 6% and the prospect of property value growth.

Investment Attractiveness:

Interest-free Installment Payment: The initial payment is 30% of the cost, the remaining 70% can be paid upon project completion.

Expected Rental Yield: from 6% per annum in dollars.

Key Factors:

  • Proximity to the beach (400 m to Bang Tao)
  • Diverse infrastructure (beach club, restaurants, gym, SPA)
  • High security level (video surveillance, security)
  • Promising area (active development of Bang Tao district)

There are promotional lots with discounts and bonuses in the complex, write using the form below to clarify the details.

We will select a project for you for free according to your budget and goals with a rental yield from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Who It Is For:

This coastal complex is suitable for everyone: families with children due to safety, a children's room, and parks; for long-term residence with developed infrastructure and amenities; for investment in short-term and long-term rentals with a guaranteed yield of 6%. All infrastructure and the beach are only 400 m away.

Infrastructure:

Beach club, clubhouse, restaurants, sports grounds and gym, public pools, walking gardens, spa, reception, security, video surveillance, parking, children's room, complex management.

Our Agency Specializes in Phuket Real Estate in Thailand, Over 12 Years of Experience:

  • No commission, direct prices from the developer selecting a project according to your budget and goals
  • Exclusive lots and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer are available to our clients
  • We develop personal investment strategies with maximum profitability for your budget and goals
  • Free transaction support completely remotely or with your arrival in Thailand
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid lots for your goals
  • Free tickets to Phuket
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet you at the airport in a comfortable car, take you to locations until your task is fully resolved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with money transfer, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental)

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 26.0 – 32.0
Price per m², USD 5,079 – 5,346
Apartment price, USD 139,907 – 180,289
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 51.0
Price per m², USD 5,416
Apartment price, USD 291,069
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 355.0 – 490.0
Price per m², USD 2,654 – 3,425
Apartment price, USD 992,989 – 1,77M

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Ask all your questions
