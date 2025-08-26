Residential complex Origin Resort World Phuket

Distance to the Sea: 400 m, Income Guarantee
About the Complex:
A multifunctional project covering an area of over 40,000 sq.m., consisting of 6 zones: two five-star hotels, a residence, a condominium, and villas. The internal infrastructure includes a clubhouse, a beach club, restaurants, sports grounds and a gym, gardens, a public pool, and much more. Units have views of the pool, city, or garden. Bang Tao Beach is 400 m away. Expected yield – 6%.
Included in the Price:
Finishing works, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Location:
Only 400 m to the magnificent Bang Tao beach, this area is an ideal place for living and investment. Bang Tao is one of the most popular and developing areas of Phuket with prestigious infrastructure, golf courses, and lakes. Nearby is the undeveloped Layan beach and various leisure zones: restaurants, entertainment centers, and national parks.
TOP Features:
Investment Attractiveness:
Interest-free Installment Payment: The initial payment is 30% of the cost, the remaining 70% can be paid upon project completion.
Expected Rental Yield: from 6% per annum in dollars.
Key Factors:
Who It Is For:
This coastal complex is suitable for everyone: families with children due to safety, a children's room, and parks; for long-term residence with developed infrastructure and amenities; for investment in short-term and long-term rentals with a guaranteed yield of 6%. All infrastructure and the beach are only 400 m away.
Infrastructure:
Beach club, clubhouse, restaurants, sports grounds and gym, public pools, walking gardens, spa, reception, security, video surveillance, parking, children's room, complex management.
