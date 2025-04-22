Residential complex New development of furnished villas with pools in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

This exceptional development offers a refined living experience with contemporary residences designed for modern comfort. Complex features thoughtfully crafted interiors, warm natural wood tones in light browns are beautifully paired with sleek gold and silver-grey metal accents, creating sophisticated yet relaxed living spaces. Experience unparalleled tranquility with tailored private swimming pool and landscaped gardens. There is also a double carport. Each villa includes:
Villas are found in the ‘Pasak’ area of Cherngtalay. Close enough to the desirable shopping and entertainment hub in Cherngtalay, the relaxed Layan Beach and the up-scale beach clubs on Bang Tao Beach, and yet just far enough away to enjoy private tranquillity and a luxurious sense of place.