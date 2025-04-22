Residential complex New development of furnished villas with pools in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
New development of furnished villas with pools in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
15
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
  • Region
    Phachi District
  • City
    Phra Kaeo Subdistrict
  • Village
    Ban Nong Bua

About the complex

This exceptional development offers a refined living experience with contemporary residences designed for modern comfort. Complex features thoughtfully crafted interiors, warm natural wood tones in light browns are beautifully paired with sleek gold and silver-grey metal accents, creating sophisticated yet relaxed living spaces. Experience unparalleled tranquility with tailored private swimming pool and landscaped gardens. There is also a double carport. Each villa includes:

  • 3 Ensuite Bedrooms
  • Open-Plan Living & Dining
  • Fully-Equipped Kitchen
  • Guest Restroom
  • Mezzanine Floor
  • Service Area
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar power systems
  • Remote-controlled automatic gate
  • CCTV
  • Swimming pool with Jacuzzi system
  • Landscaping
  • Air conditioning
  • Video intercom
  • Furniture package 2,500,000 THB
Location and nearby infrastructure

Villas are found in the ‘Pasak’ area of Cherngtalay. Close enough to the desirable shopping and entertainment hub in Cherngtalay, the relaxed Layan Beach and the up-scale beach clubs on Bang Tao Beach, and yet just far enough away to enjoy private tranquillity and a luxurious sense of place.

  • Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue - 3 km
  • Blue Tree Phuket - 3 km
  • HeadStart International School - 3 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 5 km
  • Laguna Golf Course - 6 km
  • Robinson Lifestyle - 7 km

Location on the map

Ban Nong Bua, Thailand

