Residential complex New development of furnished villas with pools in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand

This exceptional development offers a refined living experience with contemporary residences designed for modern comfort. Complex features thoughtfully crafted interiors, warm natural wood tones in light browns are beautifully paired with sleek gold and silver-grey metal accents, creating sophisticated yet relaxed living spaces. Experience unparalleled tranquility with tailored private swimming pool and landscaped gardens. There is also a double carport. Each villa includes:

3 Ensuite Bedrooms

Open-Plan Living & Dining

Fully-Equipped Kitchen

Guest Restroom

Mezzanine Floor

Service Area

Solar power systems

Remote-controlled automatic gate

CCTV

Swimming pool with Jacuzzi system

Landscaping

Air conditioning

Video intercom

Furniture package 2,500,000 THB

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Villas are found in the ‘Pasak’ area of Cherngtalay. Close enough to the desirable shopping and entertainment hub in Cherngtalay, the relaxed Layan Beach and the up-scale beach clubs on Bang Tao Beach, and yet just far enough away to enjoy private tranquillity and a luxurious sense of place.