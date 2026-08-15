Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

;
Pattaya
134
Pattaya City
1536
Bang Sare
30
Nong Prue
9
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102 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$60,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pluak Daeng District, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$80,310
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
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1 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$77,600
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$53,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$267,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 28/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - 28 floor -…
$882,349
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Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17/30
Urgen sale Studio sea view in The Peak Towers Studio  32 sq m sea view Fully furnished …
$79,412
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 15/24
3 bed 3 bath At Silver Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 3 bed 3 bath  • Size 200 m…
$500,000
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 29/43
Studio sea view for sale in Sky Beach Condo Studio  55 sqm Fully furnished 29 floor C…
$105,882
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 30/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area. The condomi…
$220,585
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • Building  A  • Size 97 sqm • 2 nd flo…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 21/55
Resale 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 39 m2 in Copacabana Coral Reef  Copacabana Coral Reef resale …
$167,647
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 20/31
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in The Base Central Pattaya in South Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 2 bedro…
$250,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - Floor 15 th…
$467,647
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/12
2 bedroom 105 m2 Siam Penthouse 3 in North Pattaya, Pattaya • 2 bedroom  2 bathroom with …
$264,706
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms at Montrari in Jomtien, Pattaya -134 sqm  -2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms…
$279,412
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/55
1 Bedroom 38 m2 in Arom Wongamat  Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 1 bedr…
$270,588
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/20
Sea view 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  at  1 Tower Pratumnak in Pratumnak, Pattaya PROPERTY DETAI…
$182,353
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/27
Fully furnished 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms condo for sale with a floor size of 54 square meters…
$147,059
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/8
2 Bedroom 2bath 108 m2 in Sunset Boulevard Residence • 2 Bedroom 2 bath • Size 108 m2 •…
$205,879
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 31/54
1 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat Type…
$291,176
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 33/46
The Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale The Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Siz…
$117,645
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Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/34
Studio Seaview in Park Beach Condominium in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : Studio View : …
$132,352
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 14/20
THE AXIS CONDOMINIUM  TAPRAYA ROAD      •2 bedroom 2 bathroom •68 sq.m  •14 floor  •Bui…
$170,630
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 12/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 12 th Transfer…
$392,512
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Property types in Chon Buri Province

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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