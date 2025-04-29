Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
186
Pattaya City
585
Bang Sare
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/8
1Bedroom 1Bathroom Pool view 29.30 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri …
$74,419
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
LAGUNA BEACH RESORT  2   Foreign name ALL NEW! 1 Bedroom 37м² 2 floor building D Ov…
$66,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$175,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
me   Zovut   ask me     viprocca, availability,   prices, promotions and current calculation…
$655,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 40 m²
Floor 40/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$217,389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 8/8
Studio Pool view 25 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri  Type: Studio  …
$60,491
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
I will be the same, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current cal…
$118,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/55
1 Bedroom 38 m2 in Arom Wongamat  Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 1 bedr…
$270,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$234,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Chon Buri Province

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go