  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
186
Pattaya City
585
Bang Sare
11
259 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/12
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom 105 m2 in Siam Penthouse 3     -Size 105 sqm.   -2 Bedroom 2 bathroo…
$354,715
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 29/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For s…
$191,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/7
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 104.13 m2 in Zensiri Residences Type 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size …
$250,831
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/8
1Bedroom 1Bathroom Pool view 29.30 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri …
$74,419
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/8
Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience in this stunning 1-bedroom apartment in P…
$35,912
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 8/8
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning new apartment in Bang Lamung, Chonbur…
$409,071
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 29/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  32 sq…
$117,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Resale!  1 bedroom  Siam Oriental Dream in Pratumnak, Pattaya • 1 bedroom  • pool view …
$58,821
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/7
Luxury apartments from 59 to 134 sq.m. prices from 5.3 - 13.2M baht, this price includes a f…
$203,703
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/46
Studio 1 bathroom in The Palm Wongamat Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type :Studio 1  ba…
$120,589
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/8
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, perfectly situat…
$159,967
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 32/50
Apartments in the center from 22.5 m2 studios to 3 and 4-bedroom apartments with private poo…
$550,308
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/7
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 59.35 m2 in Zensiri Residences Type 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Size 5…
$135,632
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Stunning sea view studio for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua ar…
$161,765
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
LAGUNA BEACH RESORT  2   Foreign name ALL NEW! 1 Bedroom 37м² 2 floor building D Ov…
$66,765
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/6
2 bed 2 bathrooms 165 m²  at Nordic Residence Type 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Size 163 m²  …
$229,412
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 19/43
Sea view Studio for sale at Riviera Wongamat condo Pattaya Studio 24 sqm Transfer …
$67,647
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 17/27
1 bedroom 2 bathroom 90 m2 in Markland  -North-facing unit with breathtaking  -sea views f…
$200,177
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 11/49
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ocean view 67.28 m2 in Seaspire Jomtien, Chon Buri  Type: 2 Bedr…
$340,358
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 15/36
Nice sea view! 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 164 m2 in Park Beach Condominium -15 floor -2 bedroo…
$588,235
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 44/55
The project has 1 or 2 bedrooms on Wong Amat Beach, near Terminal 21, Central Marina Pattaya…
$631,194
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 32/54
Price improved! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type 2…
$464,706
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/15
Great opportunity to own a charming 42 m² studio (FQ) apartment in the heart of Pattaya, ide…
$32,509
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 41/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  27 sq…
$100,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium Type  2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size 130 sq.m. Floor 5 th…
$338,233
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 14/38
Wongamat Tower Beachfront Condominium Wongamat Tower condominium is well located in Naklu…
$111,764
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

