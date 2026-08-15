Penthouses for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Penthouses in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

;
Pattaya City
8
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10 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
Floor 5/8
New project in Pattaya on the first line of the sea. Exclusive luxury seafront condominium P…
$3,40M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
$640,433
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Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
I will see me, ask me for the time, the presence, price, promotions and current calculation …
$668,250
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
I will be alerted, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current calc…
$641,839
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
me   Zovut   ask me     viprocca, availability,   prices, promotions and current calculation…
$655,864
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 136 m²
Floor 60/60
Pattaya. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇹🇭GRANDIOUS COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL PLACES, BUSINESS GALLS, RESTO…
$893,293
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Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 136 m²
Floor 60/60
Pattaya. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇹🇭GRANDIOUS COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL PLACES, BUSINESS GALLS, RESTO…
$861,638
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 30/32
Once Pattaya defines a unique chance to enjoy life in a sought-after destination. Set in …
$1,24M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor 44/54
Penthouse 2 storeys 390sqm Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya Size 390 sq m  2 bedroom…
$5,88M
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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