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Apartments for sale in Na Kluea, Thailand

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penthouses
6
condos
167
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5
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242 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$77,600
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The Private Paradise — Pool View Condo for Sale Discover comfortable city living in The Priv…
$51,528
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International Property Alerts
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms Combined unit for Sale at Wyndham Grand Residence Wongamat. Available …
$399,045
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/20
The 2-bedroom apartment at Wongamat Beach Siam Penthouse 3 is a seafront condominium located…
$195,243
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Ananya Beachfront CondominiumOne of Pattaya’s most prestigious low-rise beachfront developme…
$477,090
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/8
Great option for investing! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8 %…
$125,262
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DDA Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Wongamat – 1-Bedroom Condominium for Sale Experience upscale living at The Rivie…
$139,366
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale The Palm Wongamat Pattaya This well-appointed studio condo is located …
$113,155
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
The Cove Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Sale – This stunning 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Wongamat …
$678,247
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 16/56
Once Wongamat is a premium residential complex in the prestigious Wongamat district of Patta…
$939,079
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Stunning 2-Bedroom Sea View Condo at The Cove in Wongamat, Pattaya – Luxury Living Beachfron…
$846,847
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Accommodation with animals is allowed. The most popular location of Pattaya is Wongamat, the…
$148,723
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Lumpini Ville Wong Amat – Stunning Sea View Condo Experience breathtaking sea views and nigh…
$84,983
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale Park Beach Condo 1 Bedroom Beachfront in Wongamat Pattaya This beachfront condomini…
$137,994
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Investment Opportunity: Once Wongamat – North Pattaya’s New Icon This 11th-floor unit is pri…
$241,050
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The Palm Wongamat: 2BR Beachfront Residence in Foreign Name Wongamat Beach, Pattaya | 23,000…
$745,441
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Palm Wongamat Beach Pattaya for Sale This studio unit is situated on the 9th floor of T…
$108,396
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Riviera Wongamat 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale A well-designed 1-bedroom unit located in the high…
$130,075
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 6/8
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms overlooking the pool, with furniture and appliances Club …
$221,928
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Arom Wongamat Pattaya This luxury high-rise condo at Arom Wongam…
$894,419
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/8
The Sanctuary Wong Amat is a respectable condo with sea views in the North of Pattaya, a 4-m…
$707,589
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Plai Haad Condominium for Sale in Na Kluea Experience resort-style coastal living at Ba…
$161,045
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Wongamat 1 Bedroom for Sale - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo is available for sale in…
$208,445
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Studio Condo for Sale – The Riviera Wongamat This stylish studio unit offers a perfec…
$108,365
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condominium at Baan Plai Haad Wong Amat This well-designed condominium is located …
$188,918
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 7/8
City Garden Tropicana is a new suite apartment complex in an upscale neighborhood in North P…
$321,187
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 24/40
Riviera Wongamat Beach is a new luxury high-rise apartment from developer The Riviera Group,…
$577,279
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Live the beachfront dream at The Palm Wongamat Beach, a prestigious high-rise luxury condomi…
$457,045
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Wongamat Tower Condo Studio for Sale - This modern Studio, 1-bathroom condo offers 40 SQM of…
$123,881
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya Condo Studio for Sale – Experience luxurious city living with this fully furnis…
$139,366
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PLC Real Estate
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