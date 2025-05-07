Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Prue
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nong Prue, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, ready to move in…
$43,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go