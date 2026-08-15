Condos for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Condos in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya
24
Pattaya City
919
Bang Sare
25
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985 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio for Sale at Laguna Beach Resort 3 Pattaya in Jomtien This studio condo at Laguna Beac…
$45,692
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Tait Pattaya is a landmark luxury condominium located on Pattaya 2nd Road, just 300 meters f…
$178,770
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale Whale Marina Na Jomtien Pattaya This modern unit is located in Whal…
$123,571
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Riviera Wongamat Beach 2 Bedroom For Sale This luxurious high-floor condominium is locat…
$461,456
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Supalai Mare South Pattaya This well-designed residence at Supal…
$80,213
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 2-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Veranda Residence Pattaya – Na-Jomtien Positioned on the …
$185,821
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TekceTekce
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nordic Terrace Condominium Unit for Sale in Pratumnak This unit for sale is located at Nordi…
$102,202
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach Jomtien One Bedroom Unit for sale in Jomtien This one bedroom unit for sale…
$133,791
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Atlantis Condo Resort Pattaya for Sale 1Bedroom Pool View Fully Furnished This Atlantis Cond…
$63,823
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale The Trust Condo South Pattaya This studio unit is located in a vibrant…
$43,049
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Jomtien Condotel 2 Bedroom for sale in Jomtien Pattaya Jomtien Pattaya is a well established…
$179,317
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Angket Condominium 1 bedroom for sale Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located on the 7th…
$119,235
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Trust Residence Central Pattaya for SaleModern condominium located in the heart of Centr…
$48,004
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Laguna Bay 2 Condominium for Sale Pratumnak This studio unit is located at Laguna Bay 2 in t…
$35,616
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Stunning Penthouse for Sale at Sombat Condoview Pattaya Discover an extraordinary lifestyle …
$1,16M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for sale Jomtien Pattaya This fully refurbished studio condominium i…
$57,295
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Supalai Mare Pattaya Condo for Sale Fully Furnished Condo for sale at Supalai Mare Pattaya o…
$53,186
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo Bang Saray Sea View Condo for Sale Le Beach Condo Bang Saray offers a relaxin…
$69,901
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale in Jomtien at The Twin Tower Pattaya This 1 bedroom condo for sale …
$116,365
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Riviera California 2 Bedrooms for Sale – This 2-bedroom 66 Sqm unit on the 15th floor at…
$329,396
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Embassy Life – Redefining Luxury Living by Jomtien Beach Soaring gracefully above Jomtien 2n…
$311,588
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Grand Caribbean city view Condo for sale Detail:1 bedroom 1 bathroomSize 36.60 sqmFully furn…
$73,629
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Thepthip Mansion Condominium for Sale Pratumnak Studio Unit This studio condominium is locat…
$39,558
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condominium for Sale at New Nordic VIP 3 Pratumnak This well maintained studio condom…
$32,519
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Condo 1 Bedroom The Vision for Sale in Pratumnak Pattaya This 45.27 sq.m. unit is located on…
$92,601
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana Studio for sale Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 1st floo…
$54,198
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bed Condo for Sale at Royal Hill Resort in Thappraya Pattaya This condo at Royal Hill Reso…
$229,991
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Studio Condo for Sale in Prime Wongamat Beach Location – The Riviera Wongamat, Pattay…
$92,601
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PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Laguna Beach Resort 3 One Bedroom with Pool View This one-bedroom unit sits on the 6th floor…
$365
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Grand Condotel – Spacious Garden & Pool View Residence Near Dongtan Beach This elegant 115 s…
$289,050
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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