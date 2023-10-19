Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Chon Buri Province
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
17
Condo To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€25,085
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€70,033
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€107,231
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 9/46
For sale corner luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms in the elite condo Riviera Jomtien. The apa…
€226,100
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 30/35
Beautiful sea view, modern 1 bedroom 45 sq.m. apartment in Supalai Mare Condo for sale. 9 un…
€68,035
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/35
Price all included! Hurry up! Great offer for a 70 SQM 2 bedroom fully furnished apartment i…
€93,327
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/8
Great offer for a 73 sq.m. pool view 2 bedroom condo in Club Royal Wongamat Condo. A four-bu…
€84,687
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 28/38
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in beachfront Wongamat Tower Condo: - Wongamat Towe…
€128,313
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 67
рандиозный проект в Паттайе! Квартиры в Grand Solaire с беспроцентной рассрочкой платежа на …
€116,275
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,933
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 8
Hot Sale! Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Aurora Pratumnak Condo for sale. - Aurora Prat…
€112,027
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 6/8
Great offer for a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the beachfront The Sanctuary Wongamat Con…
€103,315
Condo 3 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 13
224 SQM Corner 2 Bedroom Sea View Apartment Directly on Dongtan Beach Pratumnak Hill Dire…
€619,892
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 7
Large 1 bedroom corner unit for sale in Tara Court on Pratamnak hill. - 1 bedroom, 1 bath…
€94,275
Condo 2 rooms in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10
Hot offer for a 1 bedroom 47 sq.m. condo in One Tower Pratumnak condo. Unit Type: 1 bedro…
€90,143
Condo 1 room in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 15
Great offer for a 48 SQM sea view studio in popular beachfront View Talay 5 Condo: - View…
€63,281
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€77,486
Condo 3 rooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/8
Reduced price from 4,5 mln. to 4 mln. Baht only! Available for rent at the reduced price of …
€103,899
Condo 3 rooms in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Condo 3 rooms
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 6
New price only 17,8 mln. Baht! (Reduced from 23.8 mln. Baht.) Luxurious two bedroom apart…
€459,931

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir