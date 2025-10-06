Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

сommercial property
275
hotels
27
offices
14
investment properties
10
Show more
Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
New Commercial Retail Complex in Spain in Valencian Community, Spain
New Commercial Retail Complex in Spain
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 4 400 m²
For Sale — New Retail Park in Spain — €7,300,000 A medium-format retail park fully leased…
$8,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go