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Business for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

сommercial properties
176
hotels
11
offices
8
investment properties
3
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Commercial property 27 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 27 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 27 m²
This garage square in the centre of Alicante, located in the prestigious Central area, is on…
$40,454
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Office 115 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 115 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Rambla Méndez Núñez, Alicante Strategic location and …
$288,956
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Commercial property 756 m² in Mataro, Spain
Commercial property 756 m²
Mataro, Spain
Area 756 m²
Lot of 2 commercial premises in the city of Mataro on the Costa Marezme.The room is corner.T…
$1,12M
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Commercial property 290 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 290 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 290 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the central area of Barcelona.Environment:Arena Monumental;G…
$1,39M
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Shop 246 m² in Altea, Spain
Shop 246 m²
Altea, Spain
Area 246 m²
Spacious Commercial Property in Downtown Altea, Alicante On the famous Costa Blanca of Spain…
$2,10M
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Commercial property 721 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 721 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 721 m²
Excellent investment: profitable commercial premises for sale located in the Benalua neighbo…
$610,969
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Office 277 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 277 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
$437,884
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Commercial property 213 m² in Alicante, Spain
Commercial property 213 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 213 m²
Commercial place available for sale and rent in the strategic location of Alicante, next to …
$319,785
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Commercial property 100 m² in Arona, Spain
Commercial property 100 m²
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
On sale is a beautiful room of 100 m2. The room consists of: a beauty parlor, rooms and a…
$34,989
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Commercial property 124 m² in Abadin, Spain
Commercial property 124 m²
Abadin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Commercial premises in Aguamarina, Cape Roig, Orihuela Costa. Dining room, bar counter, kitc…
$579,794
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Commercial property 565 m² in Albesa, Spain
Commercial property 565 m²
Albesa, Spain
Area 565 m²
Aparotel in the center of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 740 square m…
$3,71M
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Commercial property 1 176 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial property 1 176 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 176 m²
Commercial premises in the Nou Barris area of Barcelona.The total area of 1176 square meters…
$1,39M
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