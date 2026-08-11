Offices for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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Offices in Elx Elche, Spain

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Office 89 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 89 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
$148,113
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Office 169 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 169 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
$225,157
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Office 277 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 277 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
$437,884
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