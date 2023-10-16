Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
Area 630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
Commercial office for sale located in a privileged location next to ADDA and Alicante's Plaz…
€120,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 180 m²
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located in Rambla Méndez Núñez, nerve center…
€340,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 61 m²
Economical commercial office for sale and rental located in the most commercial center and b…
€62,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 64 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with high profitability located in the downtown area of the c…
€78,000
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent office / house for rent and sale that will more…
€490,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 290 m²
Office for rent in the city center of Alicante, very close to the Rambla, an area with a hig…
€408,800
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
Area 176 m²
Excellent price and location, commercial office for sale and rental, with recent renovation,…
€175,000
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia in Alicante, Spain
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
Area 129 m²
Opportunity for a large commercial office for sale located in the Rambla Méndez Nuñez area a…
€190,000
Office 2 bathrooms in Alicante, Spain
Office 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
€193,000

