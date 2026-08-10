Offices for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Offices in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
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7 properties total found
Office 74 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 74 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 74 m²
Investment product: commercial office for sale, with storage room, located in the traditiona…
$250,744
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Office 115 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 115 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Rambla Méndez Núñez, Alicante Strategic location and …
$250,834
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Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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TekceTekce
Office 83 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 83 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Located in one of the most dynamic and consolidated streets in the centre of Alicante, in th…
$216,956
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Office 249 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 249 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 249 m²
Located in the heart of Alicante, this office stands out for its breadth, luminosity and pri…
$694,336
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Office 417 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 417 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with large area located on Archbishop Loaces Street, in the c…
$445,523
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Office 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Av. de Maisonnave, Alicante Strategic location and pr…
$180,687
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Property types in lAlacanti

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