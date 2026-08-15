Seaview Houses for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in Torrevieja, Spain

;
villas
115
bungalows
527
townhouses
100
duplexes
7
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive turnkey villa with private pool, large terrace and stunning views located close to…
$1,85M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Вилла с участком рядом с морем в Punta Prima (Orihuela Costa). Large luxury detached villa w…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse with Garden, Solarium, and Excellent Amenities This fully ren…
$406,802
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
5 bedroom villa with private pool in La Mata. Detached 5-bedroom villa in La Mata, 300 metre…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 179 m²
The 2-bedroom luxurious apartments in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, offer a blend of modern livi…
$301,509
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go