Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Selva, Spain

8 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
€405,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Sils, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 687 m²
€1,98M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
€950,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
€730,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
€2,55M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 2
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
€2,50M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Sils, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Sils, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer new townhouses in the picturesque area of La Selva in a renowned golf resort near…
Price on request

