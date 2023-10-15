Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
23
Tossa de Mar
8
Sils
3
11 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious three-story house with a view of the sea and the mountains in the pre…
€720,000
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
€950,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
€2,20M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
€1,85M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern, spacious villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Santa Mar & iacute;…
€2,55M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 2
The panoramic villa is located on the prestigious urbanization of Santa Maria de Llorell in …
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 638 m²
The exceptional villa is located in a unique natural location in Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava,…
€18,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 490 m²
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
€3,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with private pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€1,20M

