Terraced Houses for Sale in in Noroeste, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$408,920
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$463,443
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$321,684
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$336,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Detached villas in Calasparra, Murcia A luxury complex of 8 homes, with a large private pool…
$381,659
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 beds detached villas in rural area in Murcia . Modern 2 and 3 bedroom villas with private …
$332,580
Leave a request

