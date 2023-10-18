Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Noroeste, Spain

Calasparra
10 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€379,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Detached villas in Calasparra, Murcia A luxury complex of 8 homes, with a large private pool…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€309,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with basement
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
€275,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
€459,000

